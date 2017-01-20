 

Watch: Boult and Southee destroy Bangladesh's middle order

Bangladesh were holding their own at the start of the second Test in Christchurch but the Kiwi pace duo shut their momentum down emphatically.
A spectator was hit when Paddon slammed into the Monte Carlo hill.

'I am incredibly saddened' - Paddon's car withdrawn from Monte Carlo rally after spectator hit by his out-of-control car dies

The Kiwi rally driver skids on ice and screams around a corner at the Monte Carlo rally.

Spectator dies after Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon crashes at Monte Carlo Rally

Mehedi Hasan Miraz left the ball thinking it was sailing wide only to watch it fly past his frozen body and send the bails flying.

Watch: Neil Wagner completely fools Bangladesh batsman with filthy swinging delivery onto off stump

The Geraldine driver has withdrawn from the Monte Carlo rally after he fatally crashed into a spectator.

'A lot of unpredictability in this stage' – Hayden Paddon wary of rally ahead of fatal accident

'NZ is behind you!' - fans send heartfelt messages of support to distraught Paddon after Monte Carlo rally tragedy

A number of people are believed to be injured after a car allegedly hit pedestrians.

Horror in Melbourne: Child among three killed after car ploughs through central city streets in 'deliberate' incident

Bourke Street Mall has been locked down following the incident, with people told to avoid the area.


It's January but already Mt Ruapehu has been coated in 'about 10cm of snow" overnight.

Watch: January snow! Umm isn't it supposed to be summer Mr Weatherman? Mt Ruapehu hit by bizarre snow storm

It's the height of summer but you wouldn't know it looking at some of New Zealand's snow-coated peaks this week.

Wainuiomata mum of four, Sarah Mataiti, says while their Maori emersion state school tries to keep costs low, it all adds up.

Mum-of-four says state school costs add up no matter how hard you try

New research released today shows the cost of state schooling has risen by 15 per cent from 2007.

Trump, who will officially be the president tomorrow, looked relaxed as he walked off the plane in the US capital.

Rebecca Wright in Washington DC: The city has come alive

Everyone I have spoken to is hoping that the president-elect succeeds.

Stunning timelapse footage commemorates three months work on Hillary’s Hut completed on the 60th Birthday of NZ’s permanent presence on Antarctica.

Watch: Incredible timelapse footage captures the three months spent restoring Hillary's Hut

The restoration work is completed 60 years to the day since the NZ flag was raised for the first time at Scott Base.


 
