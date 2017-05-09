Watch: BOOM! Perfect Mitchell McClenaghan yorker sends David Warner packing first ball

New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan dismissed Sunrisers star David Warner with his first delivery of the match, but Hyderabad went on to defeat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in this morning’s Indian Premier League.

McClenaghan delivered a perfect yorker in the second over which floated in at the middle stump and hit Warner directly on his left pad.

The Black Caps bowler had figures of 1-26 at the end of the match, bowling four overs for Mumbai.