Watch: Black Caps sub Daryl Mitchell pulls off stunning one-handed catch

AAP

A blistering innings from Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan to secure a four- wicket victory over New Zealand in the third and final Twenty20 international in Napier.

Substitute fielder Michell proved his worth in the Napier defeat, getting rid of Haider Ali with this remarkable effort. Source: SPARK

Rizwan was dismissed in the last over of the dead-rubber contest having smashed 89 from just 59 balls, with the tourists left requiring three from three balls.

Iftikhar Ahmed (14) got Pakistan over the line in style with a huge six Rizwan to reach 6-177.

There was also a contribution of 41 from Mohammad Hafeez as Pakistan bounced back at McLean Park having already lost the series following defeats in Auckland and Hamilton.

The highlight in the field was provided by New Zealand's replacement fielder Daryl Mitchell, who got rid of opener Haider Ali for 11 with a spectacular one-handed catch. 

He also took two other catches, equalling a record for a substitute in the field. 

Earlier, 63 from Devon Conway had been the centrepiece of the hosts' 7-173, during which Faheem Ashraf had taken three wickets.

The first encounter of a two-match Test series is set to get under way on Boxing Day at Mount Maunganui with Rizwan set to lead Pakistan in place of Babar Azam, who is injured.

