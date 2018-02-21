Watch: Black Caps star nails rival in the head with brutal straight shot, ball flies over rope for six

Auckland batsman Jeet Raval was a little fortunate in his side's Ford Trophy elimination final against Canterbury at Eden Park outer oval this afternoon, hitting a deflected six straight off the bowler's head.

As Canterbury captain Andrew Ellis steamed in to bowl, Raval gave the medium pacer the charge, lofting a shot straight back at him.

Ellis tried to take evasive action - with the ball clocking him straight on the forehead, ricocheting over the rope. The ball was initially signaled as a four, before replays showed that it had in fact cleared the boundary on the full to gift Raval six runs.

Raval would eventually be dismissed for 149 from 153 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes for his troubles as Auckland posted 304/6 from their 50 overs.