Watch: Black Caps star Matt Henry catches one-handed screamer in English One Day semi-final

Black Caps star Matt Henry has continued to wow crowds playing English Country Cricket with Kent, taking an unbelievable catch in his side's two wicket win over Worcestershire in the Royal London One Day Cup semi-final.

Playing for Kent against Worcestershire, the New Zealander made the impossible look easy.
Source: SKY

As leg-spinner Joe Denly bowled a full toss to Worcester's Brett D'Oliveira, the right hander smoked a clean strike down towards midwicket.

Henry sprinted around from long-on, reaching out full stretch to take the catch one handed, sending the batsman on his way for 78.

Kent chased down their target of 307, sending them to the final, where they will face Hampshire.

It's not just Henry's fielding which has impressed. The the Black Caps seamer sits atop the wicket taking list for the English County Championship division two, with 43 wickets from five matches at an average of just over 11.

