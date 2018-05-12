Watch: Black Caps star Ish Sodhi delivers classic wrong-un to snag crucial IPL wicket

Black Caps legspinner Ish Sodhi was on song again in the Indian Premier League, claiming a key wicket as his Rajasthan Royals sealed a four wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings.

With Chennai winning the toss and electing to bat first, the match threatened to get away from the Royals, with India's Suresh Raina reaching a half century from 32 balls with six fours and one six. Then, enter Sodhi.

The Black Caps' star tossed up a classic legspinner's wrong-un, which Raina looked to sweep.

But Sodhi's deliver had tha batsman bamboozled into skying a simple catch to Stuart Binny at short fine leg.

The Super Kings posted 176/4 from their 20 overs, which the Royals were able to chase down in style, with England's Jos Buttler belting 95 not out from 60 balls to seal the match with four wickets and one ball to spare.