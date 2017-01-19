 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Watch: Black Caps spinner Ish Sodhi destroys Thunder with sublime six-wicket haul, sends them packing in Big Bash

share

Source:

AAP

He had a green bat for a green night, but Carlos Brathwaite and the Thunder only saw red after their BBL title defence came to an embarrassing end last night at Sydney's Spotless Stadium.

Needing a fourth-straight win in their last regular-season game to keep their finals hopes alive, a disappointing Thunder crashed to a heavy 77-run loss against the last-placed Adelaide Strikers.

Sodhi took 6-11 off his three overs, with the Thunder dismissed for a paltry 101.
Source: SKY

Spinner Ish Sodhi was the star of the show, taking 6-11 off his three overs, with the Thunder dismissed for a paltry 101.

Strikers pair Ben Dunk (65 off 40 balls) and Kieron Pollard (47 off 22) laid the platform after the visitors had lost the toss, leading them to an imposing 178.

And while Thunder duo Kurtis Patterson (29 off 29) and Shane Watson (39 off 26) had the run chase off to a solid start, the rest of the batting line-up surrendered meekly.

The home side were still in the hunt until Sodhi cleaned up Ben Rohrer and Brathwaite, the latter armed with his famed lime green willow, in the space of four deliveries.

Two overs later, the Strikers claimed a team hat-trick, running out Ryan Gibson before Sodhi again bamboozled Jay Lenton and Arjun Nair.

Sodhi completed a six-wicket haul with the final two scalps to end the Thunder's season.

The Thunder lost their final eight wickets for 22 runs.

Not only did Brathwaite suffer the ignominy of lasting just two deliveries, but he also dropped Dunk when the opener was on eight.

The missed opportunity only served to spark the electric opener into gear, hitting his first six two balls later and then accelerating to his 50.

He rubbed salt into Brathwaite's wounds by bringing up his milestone with another maximum over the leaping West Indian at deep long off.

Together with captain Brad Hodge's 39 off 32, the pair put on 92 for the second wicket, however it was Kieron Pollard's late-hitting cameo that kicked the total to 178.

Brathwaite's fellow countryman smashed five sixes in his 47.

Young offspinner Chris Green was arguably the Thunder's best bowler, opening the innings with an economical 0-17 off three overs before rolling his ankle fielding.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Bodene Thompson is tackled by Danny Wicks and Pauli Pauli during the NRL rugby league match between the Eels and the Warriors at Pirtek Stadium; Parramatta, Australia. On Saturday 16th May 2015. Photo: Renee McKay/PHOTOSPORT

NRL star Pauli Pauli injured in serious seven-car crash

00:35
2
The former Kiwis and Warriors skipper will be playing for the NZ club next month at the NRL Nines.

Kiwis league legend Ruben Wiki to come out of retirement for Warriors at NRL Nines

00:19
3
The 14th seed blew a two-set advantage going down to Italian Andreas Seppi in the second round of the tournament.

Watch: Aussie brat Nick Kyrgios returns to old ways, throwing his toys in Aussie Open loss

00:30
4
Sodhi took 6-11 off his three overs, with the Thunder dismissed for a paltry 101.

Watch: Black Caps spinner Ish Sodhi destroys Thunder with sublime six-wicket haul, sends them packing in Big Bash


00:54
5
The All Blacks centre is taking every moment to get in peak physical condition for the upcoming Super Rugby season.

Watch: 'Knees, knees, knees!' Malakai Fekitoa busts out gruelling preseason water workout

00:18
The city is enduring strong gusts today which have disrupted the transport system.

Clear skies in Wellington as severe weather passes but thunderstorms could hit Auckland, Northland later today

There was widespread transport disruption in the capital today due to the severe weather.

02:14
New York-based Chris Liddell has been assistant to the President-elect.

Kiwi appointed senior aide to Donald Trump 'doesn't bring a lot of ego and he just gets things done'

New York-based Chris Liddell has been assistant to the President-elect.

01:13
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

Sianne Dougherty stunned our friends from Te Karere yesterday with this impromptu performance.

00:28
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

John Armstrong: Pike River re-entry never going to happen

Hard as it is for the families, they should be wary of politicians' promises, our columnist says.

00:34
The All Blacks first-five has confirmed that 2017 is his final year playing rugby in NZ.

Watch: 'It is with great sadness that this will be my last year playing in NZ' - All Blacks star Aaron Cruden confirms French move in video to Kiwi public

Cruden has signed a three-year deal with French club Montpellier.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ