Watch as Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson has a chuckle after meeting the Queen

Blacks Caps skipper Kane Williamson appears to have enjoyed an entertaining chat with the Queen during a photo call at Buckingham Palace today.

The captains of the teams competing at the Cricket World Cup were at the palace, where they were introduced to Her Majesty and new father Prince Harry.

After chatting about the travel with Prince Harry, Williamson spoke about the weather with the Queen.

It seemed to go well, with Williamson having a laugh as she moved onto the next player.