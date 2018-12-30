TODAY |

Watch: Black Caps rip through Sri Lanka's tail in just 14 balls to claim historic Test series win

1 NEWS
Topics
Cricket
Black Caps

The Black Caps have finished 2018 on an incredible high after wrapping up their Test series against Sri Lanka with a historic 423-run win in just 12 minutes of play on day five.

Trent Boult and Neil Wagner proved to be perfect picks to open the day by Kane Williamson as the pair combined for the final three outs needed to win. It only took 14 balls to get the job done at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Boult opened things with the third ball of the day, bowling Suranga Lakmal clean with a full delivery before Wagner joined him in the next over.

Wagner's second ball was a short delivery that Dilruwan Perera sent sky high towards square leg, where Williamson made a fine over-the-shoulder catch to secure the wicket.

Boult then wrapped things up in the following over with an LBW that Dusmantha Chameera appealed but to no avail.

Sri Lanka's best batter of the series, Angelo Mathews, didn't return to the crease today after retiring hurt, which meant the Black Caps wrapped up the game there and then.

The big win gives the Black Caps a rare fourth-straight Test series win, taking the series 1-0 after the stalemate in Wellington.

The result is also the Kiwi side's biggest ever victory margin and eight biggest in Test cricket history. It's also Sri Lanka's largest defeat by victory margin.

The two sides will now turn towards the best-of-three ODI series, which kicks off on Thursday at Bay Oval in Tauranga.

Trent Boult and Neil Wagner snagged three wickets in 12 minutes of play to claim the 423-run win. Source: SKY
Topics
Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Sri Lanka
Black Caps destroy Sri Lanka's tail end in just three overs to claim historic fourth-straight Test series win
2
Rugby league great Andrew Johns reveals recurrent seizures after NSW coffee shop collapse
3
Trent Boult and Neil Wagner snagged three wickets in 12 minutes of play to claim the 423-run win.
Watch: Black Caps rip through Sri Lanka's tail in just 14 balls to claim historic Test series win
4
Roberto Firmino's hat-trick helped The Reds go nine points clear at the top of the ladder.
Liverpool obliterate Arsenal with five-goal frenzy in big EPL win
5
Coach Eddie Jones said that the haka was as important as the Spice Girls.
2018 in review: All Blacks show they're human ahead of colossal 2019
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
Colin De Grandhomme bats against Sri Lanka

Colin de Grandhomme blitz sees Black Caps set Sri Lanka 660 to win series
00:15
The left-hander reached three figures in front of his home crowd at Hagley Oval.

Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham go big as Black Caps put Sri Lanka to the sword in Christchurch
Steven Smith of Australia (r) and David Warner of Australia (c) during Day 4 of the Sunfoil International Test Series cricket match between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on 25 March 2018 © Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

'They'll be welcomed back' - Australia desperate for banned trio's return
00:15
The Black Caps opener reached three figures in front of his home crowd in Christchurch.

Tom Latham century puts Black Caps in control in second Test against Sri Lanka