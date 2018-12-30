Watch: Black Caps rip through Sri Lanka's tail in just 14 balls to claim historic Test series win

The Black Caps have finished 2018 on an incredible high after wrapping up their Test series against Sri Lanka with a historic 423-run win in just 12 minutes of play on day five.

Trent Boult and Neil Wagner proved to be perfect picks to open the day by Kane Williamson as the pair combined for the final three outs needed to win. It only took 14 balls to get the job done at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Boult opened things with the third ball of the day, bowling Suranga Lakmal clean with a full delivery before Wagner joined him in the next over.

Wagner's second ball was a short delivery that Dilruwan Perera sent sky high towards square leg, where Williamson made a fine over-the-shoulder catch to secure the wicket.

Boult then wrapped things up in the following over with an LBW that Dusmantha Chameera appealed but to no avail.

Sri Lanka's best batter of the series, Angelo Mathews, didn't return to the crease today after retiring hurt, which meant the Black Caps wrapped up the game there and then.

The big win gives the Black Caps a rare fourth-straight Test series win, taking the series 1-0 after the stalemate in Wellington.

The result is also the Kiwi side's biggest ever victory margin and eight biggest in Test cricket history. It's also Sri Lanka's largest defeat by victory margin.