Watch: Black Caps' Lockie Ferguson claims man-of-the-match in IPL fast bowling masterclass

Black Caps fast bowling sensation Lockie Ferguson delivered a match winning spell of 2-7 from his four overs to help his Rising Pune Supergiant side claim a 61-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League this morning.

After scoring 157/3 from their 20 overs, Pune needed quick wickets against the mighty Bangalore batting line up to grab a win.

Ferguson struck right away, snaring South Africa's AB de Villiers in his first over, before removing Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny later on.