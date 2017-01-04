 

Watch: Black Caps' Colin de Grandhomme smashes three huge sixes to guide NZ home against Bangladesh

The Black Caps claimed a six-wicket win over Bangladesh last night in their first T20 match at McLean Park in Napier, with Colin de Grandhomme hitting 41-runs off 22 balls.

De Grandhomme made an 81-run partnership with his skipper Kane Williamson, as NZ defeated Bangladesh by six-wickets in their first T20 match in Napier.
De Grandhomme hit a monster six to steer his side home, while also partnering up with his Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson, making an 81-run partnership.

The Black Caps skipper scored 73 for the hosts at McLean Park in Napier to take the first T20 against Bangladesh and also man-of-the-match honours.
The Black Caps were chasing 141-8. Williamson's unbeaten 73 along with de Grandhomme's short stint at the crease saw the home side cruise to victory after a slow start.

New Zealand's second T20 match against Bangladesh is in Mount Maunganui at Bay Oval on Friday.  

The young pace bowler lived up to his hype with two fireballs to claim the wickets of Sabbir and Soumya.
