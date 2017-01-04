Watch: Black Caps' Colin de Grandhomme smashes three huge sixes to guide NZ home against Bangladesh

The Black Caps claimed a six-wicket win over Bangladesh last night in their first T20 match at McLean Park in Napier, with Colin de Grandhomme hitting 41-runs off 22 balls.

De Grandhomme hit a monster six to steer his side home, while also partnering up with his Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson, making an 81-run partnership.

The Black Caps were chasing 141-8. Williamson's unbeaten 73 along with de Grandhomme's short stint at the crease saw the home side cruise to victory after a slow start.