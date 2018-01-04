 

Watch: Black Caps coach frowns over 'Catch-a-Million' contest says 'safety is paramount'

Black Caps coach Mike Hesson has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the "Catch-a-Million" contest from his side's T20 win in Tauranga last night.

Shocking scenes were on display in the crowd in Tauranga last night.
Source: 1 NEWS

The contest, that gives fans the chance to win $50,000 should they catch a six with one hand while wearing a branded shirt, was on display in the Black Caps' 119-run over the West Indies win last night, with both teams clearing the fence several times.

However, fans' enthusiasm to claim a catch led to several cases of spectators - namely children - coming into harms way.

Speaking to media today, Hesson said that safety has to be the primary concern of the game's organisers.

"I don't think anyone liked some of the scenes we saw last night," he said.

"Safety of players and spectators alike is paramount."

Asked whether or not he'd remove the contest altogether, Hesson said it wasn't up to him.

"I'm a cricket coach, so that's my main focus at the moment - but as I said, safety is paramount."

New Zealand Cricket today confirmed that they will be reviewing the competition. 

