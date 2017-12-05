 

Watch: BJ Watling hits the deck hard as he falls victim to cramp in hilarious run out

Things just haven't fallen BJ Watling's way this summer.

The injured wicketkeeper was having a strong day at the crease as he claimed a century for Northern Districts, but then it all came tumbling down.
Source: Tim Southee / Instagram

The Black Cap wicketkeeper-batsman didn't participate in the first Test against the West Indies due to a hip injury, so in his recovery he turned out for Northern Districts in their Ford Trophy match against the Wellington Firebirds instead.

Watling managed to secure himself a century in the match as a batsman only but he threw it all away in hilarious fashion with a run out brought on by cramp.

Watling was on 115 when he set off looking for a cheeky single but halfway down the pitch he started to pull up as his hamstring cramped up, leading him to trip over his right ankle.

As a result, Wellington's Hamish Marshall ran him out with a direct throw at the stumps.

While Watling's innings spearheaded Northern Districts to a five wicket win, it didn't stop him getting a little bit of stick from teammate Tim Southee.

"An amazing innings coming to an even more amazing end!" he wrote on social media.

Watling may line up as a batsman-only again in Northern Districts' match against the the Central Stags in Whangarei tomorrow with first Test hero and debutant Tom Blundell likely to remain the keeper for the second Test in Hamilton.

The Black Caps name their team for the Test, which starts on Saturday, today.

