Watch: The bizarre moment BJ Watling crashes Kane Williamson's news conference to get autograph

Given the amount of time they spend in each other's company, New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling chose a strange time to get an autograph from his skipper Kane Williamson.

Following yesterday's second-Test crushing of Pakistan, a victory which saw the New Zealanders move to the top of the Test rankings for the first time, Williamson was speaking with media.

He was interrupted, however, but his trusty keeper and middle-order batsman Watling, who asked Williamson to sign a team shirt.

"What is going on," a stunned-looked Williamson said as Watling walked up to the table.

"Big fan," Watling joked, before Williamson sheepishly continued on with his media duties.