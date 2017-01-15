Watch: Bizarre moment Bangladesh batsman refuses to walk after being clean bowled

 

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal was left red-faced after an incident during the afternoon session of day four against New Zealand in Wellinton.

Tamim Iqbal didn’t believe the ball had hit the stumps, having to be given out by the third umpire in the Test with NZ.
Source: SKY

Tamim missed a straighter delivery from Mitchell Santner, with the ball crashing into his off stump as a result.

However Tamim stood his ground, of the belief that the ball had in fact missed and wicketkeeper BJ Watling had removed the bails.

The third umpire confirmed the obvious, with Tamim having to trudge back to the sheds for 25.

