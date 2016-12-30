Watch: 'The big fella's put it down!' Burly cricket fan attempts one-handed catch, falls flat on the concrete steps

One keen supporter at the final day of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and Pakistan became part of the highlight reel for all the wrong reasons after he fumbled a catch in the stands of the MCG.

Australian batsman Mitchell Starc launched the ball high into the stands off a delivery from Yasir Shah for six when the fan saw his chance.

Racing from his seat, the fan lined himself up on the concrete steps to take the catch, reaching out one handed before realising he had judged his positioning a little bit short of where the ball was heading.

The fan tumbled back onto the concrete steps to the delight of the commentators and fans around the stadium as replays were played on the big screen.