 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Watch: Big Bash keeper clobbered by flying bat in most bizarre cricket moment you'll probably never, ever see again

share

Source:

AAP

Wicketkeeper Peter Nevill suffered a bizarre facial injury as his Melbourne Renegades downed the Adelaide Strikers by six runs in last night's high-stakes BBL encounter.

Strikers' captain Brad Hodge lost control of his bat and the handle hit Peter Nevill in the face during the Big Bash.
Source: SKY

Chasing 172 to win, the Strikers made 165-8 to slide to their fifth loss in seven games - they now can't reach the finals.

Gloveman Nevill was helped from Adelaide Oval with a possible fractured cheekbone after being struck by a bat handle.

Other cricketing video that may interest:

Mushfiqur Rahim collapsed in worrying fashion after this Tim Southee bouncer clattered into his helmet.
Source: SKY
An unbeaten hundred from Williamson guided New Zealand to a seven wicket win in Wellington.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Nevill was standing well back from the stumps when Strikers captain Brad Hodge swung heartily at a leg-side ball - he connected with the ball but his bat slipped from his hands and flew towards Nevill.

The 'keeper was watching the path of the ball into the outfield when the handle of Hodge's bat struck him in the left cheekbone.

Nevill was floored by the contact and then assisted from the field with noticeable facial swelling, before the Renegades closed out a victory to kept their finals hopes alive.

The Renegades must beat second-placed Brisbane Heat on Friday night in Brisbane and hope other results fall their way to reach the play-offs.

Aaron Finch's side posted 171-9 against the Strikers at Adelaide Oval, a total underpinned by a superb knock by opener Marcus Harris, who blasted 85 from 53 balls.

Harris crunched six fours and four sixes in his knock with cameo support from Callum Ferguson (26) and Finch (19), who fell to a stunning outfield catch.

Finch was caught by Adelaide's Ben Laughlin, who ran 25 metres with the flight of the ball before diving, full-stretch, to complete the dismissal.

Laughlin was also the pick of Adelaide's bowlers, taking 2-15 from four miserly overs while Kieron Pollard claimed 3-30.

But Adelaide's run chase faltered after openers Ben Dunk (32 from 25 balls) and Tim Ludeman (29 from 22 deliveries) were dismissed.

The Strikers were off the pace at 2-64 in the ninth over before Pollard (22) and Hodge (26) tried to steal momentum, only to fall short despite a late flurry from Jono Dean (21 from nine balls).

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:23
1
The Wellington veteran powered French giant Toulon to a crucial 27-12 victory over Sale Sharks.

Watch: Former All Black Ma'a Nonu bulldozes five Sale defenders to score freakish try

01:26
2
Josh Cartwright wiped out two horses in a race won by his girlfriend Anna Jordsjo.

'I've never seen anything like it': Blatant interference could end Aussie jockey's career

00:36
3
Oklahoma racing fan Tommy Temple slipped these ‘beer goggles’ past security at the annual Chili Bowl.

'He's drinking up!' Cheeky fan uses live TV cross to show off hip flask disguised as binoculars

00:30
4
The opponent crouched to his knees as the furious crowd erupted at the three-time Grand Slam's misfire.

Watch: Fury as Stan Wawrinka nails rival's nutcracker from point-blank range at Oz Open

00:51
5
Wellington scored two late goals to seal the win in front of a boisterous home crowd at Westpac Stadium.

Watch: Phoenix snap Victory's six-game streak with stunning 3-0 win

01:03
Angela Merkel says the refugee crisis is a global one, not just European, after Trump said the country’s policy of allowing refugees in was a bad move.

Angela Merkel plays it cool as 1 NEWS reporter questions her on Trump calling Germany's refugee policy 'catastrophic'

Trump yesterday said opening Germany was an "utterly catastrophic mistake".

01:39
Valerie Lee said she heard "four to five very clear shots" and hid beneath a large metal table.

Mexican nightclub attack: 'The music continued playing as we were hiding, maybe the artists had no idea shots had been fired'

A US music journalist described hiding in fear amidst a shooting attack.

02:01
We meet a woman who was adopted from Russia and has used a website to find out more about her past.

'I've always wanted to know where I came from' – Kiwi mum goes online to track down birth parents

We meet a woman who was adopted from Russia and has used a website to find out more about her past.

01:55
It's full steam ahead for work to repair the South Island's damaged main trunk line.

'I noticed the ground opening up...that's when I knew we were in trouble' - locomotive engineer reflects on Kaikoura quake experience

It's full steam ahead for work to repair the South Island's damaged main trunk line.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'You just can't take your eyes off them' - Water Safety NZ responds to fence-climbing toddler video

Toddlers needs constant supervision around water because "they can disappear in the blink of an eye".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ