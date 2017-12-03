 

Watch: Ben Stokes welcomed to bowling crease with Coronation Street theme on Canterbury debut

The Rangiora ground staff were probably trying to make the England all-rounder feel at home.
01:10
1
The All Blacks star is helping a friend battling pancreatic cancer.

All Black Sam Whitelock shaves head and beard to raise $100,000 for friend battling pancreatic cancer

00:25
2
The one-handed caught and bowled effort sent West Indian Kieron Powell packing on day three in Wellington.

LIVE: Henry strikes again for Black Caps after Windies' twin fifties

3
New Reds coach Brad Thorn tells Quade Cooper he's 'not part' of club's future - report

01:44
4
Hayze Perham was also being looked at by Super Rugby teams, but he says the Warriors always came first.

Watch: Young Warriors recruit in awe of chance ahead of him after being welcomed into club with full-time deal

00:25
5
Blundell and partner Trent Boult waded through the nervous 90s for 10 overs with the final wicket before finally reaching the milestone.

He's a keeper! Black Caps gloveman Tom Blundell notches ton on debut against Windies

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:50
After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.

Watch: The moment Ben Stokes is bowled out for just two runs by elated Otago spinner in Canterbury debut

02:27
The Minister Regional Economic Development Minister told TVNZ's Q+A programme he will take the proposal to cabinet.

Watch: 'There will be no more sitting on the couch' – Shane Jones goes full throttle on work-for-the-dole scheme

00:44
Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School in West Auckland around 4.30am today.

'Lost valuable mementos and work' - Classroom fire at West Auckland primary school being treated as suspicious

00:28
The English actress spoke to US talk show host Stephen Colbert about coming to New Zealand for the first time at the age of 17.

Watch: 'Isn't it just the most incredible place' – Kate Winslet, Stephen Colbert gush over New Zealand

