Watch: Ben Stokes dives straight into practice with Canterbury teammates ahead of Ford Trophy debut

Ben Stokes is making sure he's ready for a potential debut with the Canterbury Kings tomorrow after hitting the nets for some valuable batting practice during a training with his new teammates today.

The Christchurch-born England all-rounder was confirmed as signing on with Canterbury for the the Ford Trophy competition yesterday and could line up for the team as early as tomorrow when they take on Otago in a 50-over match.

Stokes arrived in New Zealand earlier this week to see family after he was suspended by the England Cricket Board for the Ashes series in Australia while an investigation allegedly involving him in a fight outside a Bristol nightclub continues.

Canterbury Cricket Association (CCA)  said yesterday Stokes has signed as its overseas player.

Canterbury are currently sitting bottom of the Plunket Shield standings with one win from their opening five matches - tomorrow's match against the Volts is the first of the Ford Trophy.

The England all-rounder got some hacks in before tomorrow's match against Otago.
