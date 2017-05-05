 

Watch: 'Beautiful catch!' Corey Anderson soars through the air to take outstanding catch for Delhi

Associated Press

Delhi Daredevils pulled off the second highest successful run chase in Indian Premier League history when they overhauled Gujarat Lions' 208 with 15 balls to spare today.

Anderson showed his versatility in the field dismissing Gujarat's batsman Dinesh Karthik.
Rishabh Pant, with 97 off 43 balls, and opener Sanju Samson, with 61 off 31, combined for a staggering 143 runs in less than 11 overs for the second wicket.

"You can't have a plan when chasing that much," Delhi captain Karun Nair said.

"We spoke about having to play with freedom. I'm glad we're going out there and executing it."

Pant and Samson hit 16, 24, 16 and 12 off overs 10-13 as Delhi zoomed from 97-1 to 165-1.

Pant was particularly destructive, hitting nine sixes, starting with the second ball he faced.

He hit James Faulkner for three sixes in the 11th over. He was out, with victory well in sight, when he edged Basil Thampi behind in the 15th over, to a collective groan from the home crowd.

Anderson scored 18 runs off 12 balls which included two sixes as Delhi defeated Gujarat Lions by seven wickets.
Delhi finished on 214-3 after Gujarat posted 208-7 with Suresh Raina run out by Kagiso Rabada for 77 off 43, and Dinesh Karthik dismissed for 65 off 34, including five sixes.

Karthik's lofted shot off Pat Cummins was brilliantly plucked high and one-handed by Corey Anderson.

Anderson also had the final say in the match, smashing Faulkner for six over long-on.

Delhi remained at sixth place but still in contention for the top-four playoffs.

Gujarat's playoff hopes all but died.

Last-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore play fifth-placed Kings XI Punjab on Friday in Bangalore.

