Watch: Beastly Boult delivers supercharged final over for Black Caps with massive six and a couple of fours to boot

Jimmy Neesham and Neil Broom have helped the Black Caps stave off a middle-order collapse in their first Chappell-Hadlee ODI in Auckland.

The Kiwis racked up a total score of 286-9 at Eden Park this afternoon, pulling themselves back from the brink after losing three mid-innings wickets for just six runs.

Finding themselves at the crease at 134-5, all-rounder Neesham and Broom managed to record a 76-run sixth-wicket stand and put the side back in control.

Broom provided the platform for the big-hitting Neesham to score six fours on his way to 48, before taking over alongside Mitchell Santner to notch 73 himself.

The pair's efforts followed a clinical 61 by opener Martin Guptill, who swatted away the Australian bowling attack's frequent short balls with ease.

The world champions now require 287 runs for victory at a run rate of more than 5.7 per over.

Losing the toss and batting first, Black Caps openers Guptill and Tom Latham resumed their ODI partnership from last month's whitewash of Bangladesh.

But the 24-year-old Latham couldn't get his eye in, dropped at second slip in the second over before edging Mitchell Starc to the keeper on just seven.

With Guptill in fine nick and skipper Kane Williamson alongside him, the Black Caps were tracking along nicely, reaching 62 runs in the first 10 overs.

But the 74-run stand was cut short in the 14th over when the Kiwi skipper padded a Marcus Stoinis delivery to Glenn Maxwell at gully on 24.

Ross Taylor entered the crease, watching on without score as the 30-year-old Guptill notched up his half-century in just 47 deliveries.

But like Williamson before him, Taylor made a solid start before sweeping a Travis Head spin delivery back onto his own wicket for 16.

With the run rate steadily trending downwards, Guptill was clean-bowled by Stoinis soon after and Colin Munro followed suit for two.

On the precipice of a batting collapse, Neesham and Broom then steadied the Black Caps' ship and kept the scoreboard ticking over well past the 35th over.

But after scoring at faster than a run a ball, Neesham was eliminated when he skied a Hazlewood ball to deep square leg for 48.

Santner then provided the anchor for Broom to get his run rate up before lofting a shot directly to Maxwell at deep cover, and Tim Southee fell for a second-ball duck.