Watch: BBL fast bowler fires off widest ball in cricketing history

BBL fast bowler Daniel Sams' night with the ball in hand got off to a horror start - and that was before he bowled one of the widest balls in cricketing history.

In last night's BBL clash between the Thunder and Heat, Sams was handed the white ball for the first over of the Heat's innings after the Thunder posted 172/6 earlier in the evening at the Gabba in Brisbane.

But Sams was given a brutal wake-up call when Tom Banton sent him for two sixes off the first three balls.

Sams ended up conceding 17 runs off the first over but not before he added to his problems with a wild delivery.

The delivery shot up into the night sky before landing close the the square leg umpire, over 10 metres from the crease and the batsman.

Sams could only laugh at the delivery, much like his teammates and commentators were doing already.