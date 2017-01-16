 

Watch: Bangladesh skipper felled by vicious bouncer, stretchered off as NZ hunts victory

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored a first innings 159, was stretchered off the Basin Reserve with what appeared to be a serious head injury, after being hit by a Tim Southee bouncer on the last day of the first cricket Test this morning.

Mushfiqur Rahim collapsed in worrying fashion after this Tim Southee bouncer clattered into his helmet.
His retirement, for 13 off 53 balls, was the second injury retirement of the innings, after opener Imrul kayes was forced to leave the wicket yesterday with a knee injury.

Tamim Iqbal didn’t believe the ball had hit the stumps, having to be given out by the third umpire in the Test with NZ.
The Black Caps then struck again in the second to last over before lunch to leave Bangladesh at 137 for six, an overall lead of 193 over NZ with still 66 overs to be bowled on the final day.

