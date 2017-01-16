Watch: Bangladesh skipper felled by vicious bouncer, stretchered off as NZ hunt victory

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored a first innings 159, was stretchered off the Basin Reserve with what appeared to be a serious head injury, after being hit by a Tim Southee bouncer on the last day of the first cricket Test this morning.

His retirement, for 13 off 53 balls, was the second injury retirement of the innings, after opener Imrul kayes was forced to leave the wicket yesterday with a knee injury.