Watch: Backfire! England cricket star James Anderson hits himself in the face with golf ball with shot gone wrong

1 NEWS
Cricket

England bowler James Anderson suffered a painful moment yesterday, when he hit himself with a golf ball while playing a practice round of golf with teammates.

The 36-year-old avoided injury when the ball ricocheted off a tree root onto his chin.

He was with England teammate Stuart Broad at Stoke Park in Buckinghamshire.

Broad posted the embarrassing moment on social media with the caption, "@immy9 is perfectly fine."

The English international should probably stick with cricket from now on. Source: Instagram/ Stuart Broad

The England team will face off against India on Thursday for their second Test. The home side beat India by 31-runs on Saturday to lead the five Test series 1-0.

Cricket
1 NEWS

1 NEWS

1 NEWS

NZ-born England cricket star Ben Stokes allegedly taunted gay men before street fight, court hears

Associated Press
Cricket

Ben Stokes, one of the world's most expensive cricket players, knocked two men unconscious in a street brawl after flicking a cigarette end at gay men he mocked outside a nightclub, the prosecution said at the England star's trial overnight.

The alleged assault, which happened in September after England played in the southwest English city of Bristol, has led to Stokes missing some of his country's biggest matches as he contests the affray charge.

Stokes appeared for the first day of the trial at Bristol Crown Court alongside former soldier Ryan Hale and emergency services worker Ryan Ali, friends who had not met the cricketer before that night.

Ali's eye socket was fractured by Stokes and Hale was also hospitalised with a cut to his forehead, prosecutor Nicholas Corsellis said in his opening statement.

"During the incident Mr Stokes lost his control and started to attack with revenge, retaliation or punishment in mind. Well beyond acting in self-defence or defence of another," Corsellis said.

"He knocked Mr Hale unconscious and then — after time to pause for thought, to calm — he did exactly the same to Mr Ali."

Stokes had been partying with England teammates at the Mbargo nightclub after a one-day international against the West Indies. Stokes left the club at 12:46 am but the pair returned at 2:08 am and was refused entry because the club was closed.

The NZ-born all-rounder was accused of knocking two men unconscious in September last year. Source: Reuters

Stokes allegedly hurled insulting comments at the door supervisor.

Stokes then spoke to two men — Kai Barry and William O'Connor — who were described by the prosecutor as "flamboyant, extrovert and openly gay." Security camera footage, which had no audio recording, showed Stokes flicking the end of a cigarette toward one of the men.

Citing testimony from the doorman, Corsellis said Stokes was "mimicking their voices and mannerisms ... making fun of their camp behaviour" before leaving the area in an "angry state of mind."

Stokes then encountered Barry, O'Connor, Hale and Ali further down the road where the fighting began.

"We know Mr Ali had a bottle and he was using it. No one else was armed," Corsellis said. "Mr Stokes became involved and punched out and grappled with Mr Ali on the ground."

Stokes was arrested at the scene and footage from one of the police officers' body cameras captured him saying he intervened because a man was "abusing my two friends for being gay." Hale told officers that there was "banter but no malice."

Stokes, who as an allrounder is good at both batting and bowling, was the most expensive overseas recruit in the annual player auction for the Indian Premier League. The Rajasthan Royals paid $US1.95 million for Stokes to play in the six-week Twenty20 competition.

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: England Cricketer Ben Stokes leaves Bristol Crown Court on August 6, 2018 in Bristol, England. Ben Stokes, 27, Ryan Ali, 28 and Ryan Hale, 27, are jointly charged with affray outside a Bristol night club on September 25 last year. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
England Cricketer Ben Stokes leaves Bristol Crown Court. Source: Getty
Cricket
NZ-born England cricket star Ben Stokes arrives at court as trial begins

Associated Press
Cricket
Crime and Justice

England cricketer Ben Stokes has arrived at court where he will go on trial for an altercation outside a nightclub that cost him the chance to play in last summer's Ashes against Australia.

The New Zealand-born 27-year-old all-rounder and two other men, Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 27, all deny the charge of affray.

Stokes, Ali and Hale are jointly charged over a fracas in Bristol on September 25 last year - several hours after England had played a one-day international against the West Indies in the city.

Wearing a blue suit and red tie, Stokes arrived in a silver people carrier and walked straight into the building.

A 27-year-old man allegedly suffered a fractured eye socket in the incident, at which fellow England cricketer Alex Hales was also present.

The trial is expected to last between five and seven days.

Stokes missed the Ashes after being suspended from playing for England following the incident.

Without him, England lost the Ashes to Australia 4-0.

He has since played in the Test series against New Zealand and Pakistan, and last week starred as England beat India in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Stokes was released on bail.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 4 : Ben Stokes of England waits to be interviewed after England won the 1st Specsavers Test Match between England and India at Edgbaston on August 4, 2018 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Philip Brown/Getty Images)
Ben Stokes. Source: Getty
Cricket
Crime and Justice