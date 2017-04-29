Watch: Back with a bang! Martin Guptill hammers mighty six on IPL comeback

 

Black Caps opening batsman Martin Guptill made his return from a hamstring injury this morning, taking part in his Kings XI Punjab's 26 run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chandigarh.

Playing his first game of the tournament, the Black Caps' opener took little time to settle in.
Source: SKY

Having missed the end of the New Zealand summer, Guptill took part in his first competitive match since March, scoring 23 runs from just 11 balls.

The highlight came when he dispatched India's Ashish Nehra over square leg for six with a devastating pull shot.

The loss sees Punjab remain sixth on the IPL ladder, while Hyderabad are in third.

Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Williamson scored an unbeaten 54 against Kings XI Punjab.
Source: SKY

