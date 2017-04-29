Watch: Back with a bang! Martin Guptill hammers mighty six on IPL comeback

Black Caps opening batsman Martin Guptill made his return from a hamstring injury this morning, taking part in his Kings XI Punjab's 26 run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chandigarh.

Having missed the end of the New Zealand summer, Guptill took part in his first competitive match since March, scoring 23 runs from just 11 balls.

The highlight came when he dispatched India's Ashish Nehra over square leg for six with a devastating pull shot.