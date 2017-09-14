 

Watch: Australian batting pair stunned when ambidextrous Indian spinner changes arms ...mid-over

Australia's cricketers have been left bemused by an ambidextrous Indian spinner, in yesterday's tour warm-up game in Chennai.

Batsmen get the surprise of their cricketing lives, during test series warm-up in India.
Ashkay Karnewar, playing for an Indian Board President's XI, in the one-day tour opener, rocked up bowling left-arm spin to right-handed Marcus Stoinis.

But, when the left-handed Travis Head took strike, Karnewar changed arms, bowling right-arm off-spin to take the ball away from the bat.

When the umpire informed both batsmen the bowler was changing arms, Stoinis admitted afterwards, he was left a confused.

"I actually didn't know what the umpire was trying to tell me," Stoinis said.

"He was trying to say 'he's going to bowl left arm to you'."

Karnewar didn't exactly bamboozle the Aussie pair, who carted him for 59 runs off just six over.

But Stoinis was still raving about it after the game.

"That's brilliant by him. I've never seen that before. Ever."

Australia eventually scored 347 in their 50 overs, good enough for a 103 run win.

The first of five ODIs and three T20s against India is on Sunday.

