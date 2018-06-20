Watch: Australia suffer biggest ever ODI loss after failing to chase down England’s mammoth 481

Australia's one-day woes have plummeted to a new low as England racked up a world record total of 6-481 en route to a crushing 242-run win at Trent Bridge.

After winning the toss and putting the hosts in to bat, the tourists were bowled out for 239 to slump to their biggest ever defeat - usurping a 206-run loss to New Zealand in Adelaide 32 years ago.



Travis Head top scored with 51 with Marcus Stoinis (44) the only other batsman to score more than 25.



Once again it was spin that did the damage with Adil Rashid taking 4-47 and Moeen Ali 3-28.



The emphatic victory handed England an unassailable 3-0 series lead and an eighth win in the last nine meetings between the sides.



It was another chastening day at the Nottingham ground where the Test side were rolled for 60 before lunch during the 2015 Ashes series.



But while it was the batsmen that were humiliated on that last visit to the English East Midlands, it was an inexperienced bowling attack that were ruthlessly put to the sword this time.



In an extraordinary display of hitting, 21 sixes rained down from the bats of the home side.



Jonny Bairstow's 139 from 92 balls and Alex Hales' 147 from the same number of deliveries laid the foundations for the total, which eclipsed the previous record of 444 set by England on this ground two years ago.



Paine won the toss and elected to field, hoping to take advantage of some cloud cover.



But the home batsmen were rarely troubled on a road of a wicket that saw AJ Tye go for wicketless for 100 runs from nine overs with Jhye Richardson boasting the best figures of 3-92.



Bairstow and Jason Roy put on 159 for the first wicket before the opener was dismissed for 82 when he was run out by Paine after a good throw from D'Arcy Short.



Ashton Agar looked to have trapped Bairstow lbw for 27 but he was reprieved on review with the ball shown to be going over the stumps and he was then dropped by Marcus Stoinis four balls later at deep long-off.



It proved to be hugely expensive as Bairstow continued the red-hot form which has seen him score four centuries in his last six innings.



Paine tried everything to stop the bleeding - using eight bowlers - but Bairstow and then Hales carted everything that was served up to them to all corners of the ground.



Bairstow's entertaining innings came to an end when he picked out Richardson in the deep off Agar.

