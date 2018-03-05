 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Watch: Aussie quick who fatally struck Phil Hughes visibly shaken after hitting another batsman in the head with bouncer

share

Source:

AAP

A blow to the head has again forced promising Victorian batsman Will Pucovski out of a Sheffield Shield match while also raising initial concern for bowler Sean Abbott.

Sean Abbott rushed to check on Will Pucovski after he slouched over at the crease.
Source: Cricket Australia Network

Pucovski, 20, ducked into a shortish ball from NSW paceman Abbott and dropped to his knees after being hit on the side of the helmet while batting during the middle session on day two at Junction Oval in Melbourne yesterday.

Abbott and others rushed to assist Pucovski, who was able to walk from the field with the help of medical staff.

Pucovksi has a history of concussions - reportedly seven in the past five years - and missed three months of cricket when struck in the head in his first-class debut last summer.

Abbott was left visibly distressed by the incident and Cricket Australia website reported it took him some time to compose himself as teammates rallied around.

It came more than three years after he bowled the ball that struck Phillip Hughes on the neck and led to his death.

Victoria captain Aaron Finch, who replaced the retired Pucovski at the crease, also went to Abbott to offer his support and encouragement, and the bowler saw out his over and also bowled a further seven overs in the day.

"It was pretty sad to see that happen," said Finch.

"He (Pucovski) came back to normal pretty quickly, and that was really good to see. I know there have been times when he was taken a while to do so.

"It was very scary. With his history of head knocks and with what happened to Hughesy a few years ago, it is never nice to see anyone get hit.

Pucovski was assessed in the dressing rooms and substituted out of the match under new rules for concussion injuries, to be replaced by allrounder Dan Christian.

"Will Pucovski remained at the ground following the incident and is being treated by Cricket Victoria's medical staff," said Cricket Victoria doctor Trefor James.

"Will has been ruled out of the remainder of the match and we will continue to monitor him over the coming days, and we can then determine a return to play plan for him."

His injury took the shine off a resolute showing for Victoria, who found themselves on top despite a poor first day's play.

At stumps, Victoria had reached 5-156 for a handy lead of 184 runs on a bowler-friendly pitch.

Victoria opener Travis Dean anchored the innings with a gritty 64 not out, while Glenn Maxwell added a typically hard-hitting 33 before he was dismissed by Abbott (1-26).

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:11
1
Davide Astori was found dead in his hotel room ahead of a Serie A match against Udinese.

Fiorentina captain, Italy international Davide Astori found dead in hotel before game, aged 31

00:22
2
Sean Abbott rushed to check on Will Pucovski after he slouched over at the crease.

Watch: Aussie quick who fatally struck Phil Hughes visibly shaken after hitting another batsman in the head with bouncer

00:15
3
Josef Nurkic earned OKC's ire in Portland’s 108-100 win.

Russell Westbrook fires up after Trailblazers star's cheap shot on Steven Adams

00:15
4
Lam went behind the posts to put the ball down but was met by a flying shoulder.

All-in Super Rugby brawl erupts in Buenos Aires after Hurricanes try-scorer smashed into barrier by stampeding Jaguares tackler

00:15
5
The Bronze Bomber bought up his 40th career victory in New York.

Watch as Deontay Wilder decimates Luis Ortiz to retain WBC title

20:41
Coral should be celebrating her 21st birthday this week, tragically she never made it past the age of six.

Sunday feature: Family of murdered schoolgirl Coral Burrows open up about case that shocked the nation

Coral should be celebrating her 21st birthday this week, tragically she never made it past the age of six.

01:53
Professionals from both sides of the Tasman have been in Northland this week to discuss how Maori students can reach their academic potential.

Education experts say New Zealand needs major shake-up to boost the achievement rates of Maori

Professionals from both sides of the Tasman have been in Northland this week to discuss how Maori students can reach their academic potential.

01:58
Nearly 250,000 people in New Zealand have type two diabetes with around 4000 of them progressing to kidney failure.

Rate of Pacific Islanders and Maori needing treatment for diabetes slowing

Nearly 250,000 people in New Zealand have type two diabetes.

00:45
Coral drew the picture in early September 2003, as part of a Father’s Day card for Ron.

'She tried to warn us' – father of murdered schoolgirl Coral Burrows reveals chilling picture

Coral drew the picture in early September 2003, as part of a Father's Day card.

00:15
The New Zealand skipper was left unbeaten on 112 as England pinched a four run win in Wellington.

Kane Williamson century in vain as England snatch low scoring thriller to take ODI series lead

The visitors managed a four-run victory over New Zealand in a tense affair at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 