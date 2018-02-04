Watch: Aussie master blaster eyeing Eden Park's short boundaries

Australian batsman Chris Lynn is licking his lips at the thought of New Zealand's short boundaries in the T20 tri-series with New Zealand and England, as his side prepare to come across the ditch following last night's opening win in Sydney.

Lynn, 27, top scored for Australia with 44 from 33 balls in the hosts' seven-wicket win, and is widely regarded as one of the biggest hitters in world cricket, picking up $2 million for his services in the recent Indian Premier League player auction.

With his success on Australia's bigger grounds, the thought of playing in New Zealand is a tantalising proposition for Lynn, and a surely terrifying thought for the Kiwi bowlers.

"I always love a short boundary," Lynn said after the match.

"I've never been to New Zealand, so I'm going in with an open mind."

"Where are we playing? Eden Park? There's some short boundaries on and off, but let me get off the mark first and then we'll see where we go."