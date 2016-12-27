 

Watch: Aussie commentator hilariously mocks Shane Warne about dropped catch

Aussie cricket commentator Bill Lawry has got one over his old mate Shane Warne on day two of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne.

As the pair shared a stint in the commentary box, Lawry bought the conversation to Warne's famous dropped catch to deny bowler Damien Fleming a hat-trick more than a decade ago.

Lawry then revealed that he's lined up highlights of Warne's embarrassing moment for him to relive all over again, leaving the Australian great chuckling to himself.

Warne could only sit there red faced as Lawry chuckled with glee at his expense. 

