Watch: Aussie club cricketer snags unbelievable one-handed slips catch

Source: 1 NEWS

The split-second reflexes of a slip in an Australian club cricket match have gone viral after a player managed to pull off a blinder of a catch.

Derek Heilbronn's reflexes became the stuff of legend with this wicket. Source: Valley District Cricket Club / Facebook

Derek Heilbronn was positioned at first slip while playing for Valley District Cricket Club on Saturday in their semi-final against the club’s other sixth grade team.

Heilbronn sat waiting for Darcy Lewis to play his shot when the left-handed batsman opted to jab at a ball from leg-spinner Joshua Darkin.

Lewis attempted to slap the ball through point on his back foot but instead he could only manage a thick outside edge, leaving the ball to fly through to first slip.

Out of nowhere, Heilbronn flung his hand to his left and took the one-handed catch to the disbelief of many in attendance, including himself.

The Queensland cricketer instantly launched into a joyous celebration, tossing the ball in the air and waltzing away from the slips to his stunned teammates.

The miraculous moment was caught on camera and soon found itself on the internet, going viral on numerous cricket fan pages.

Unfortunately for Heilbronn, the impressive effort wasn’t enough to get his side the win as they lost the local derby by five wickets to end their season.

