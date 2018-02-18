Watch: Another one! Lucky fan nabs $50,000 with one-handed blinder in NZ v England clash

Another lucky Black Caps fan has pocketed $50,000, holding on to a one-handed catch in tonight's T20 tri-series clash between New Zealand and England in Hamilton.

As Colin Munro came into the attack for the Black Caps, England's Dawid Malan took aim at the part timer, lofting him for a huge six over long on.

The ball sailed comfortably over the rope, straight into the hand of Rudi Bosman, who took home a cool $50,000 for his troubles.