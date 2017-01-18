 

Watch: Afghan cricketer casually slogs monster six one-handed

He may not smash them as consistently as Chris Lynn or Brendon McCullum, but Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran certainly proved he has just as much flair in a recent T20 match by hitting the ball for six one handed while slipping.

Najibullah Zadran slipped over while at the crease during the Desert T20 tournament but that didn’t slow him down one bit.
Zadran slogged the impressive shot against United Arab Emirates at the Desert T20 Challenge - an international T20 tournament featuring associate members of the ICC.

He went on to lead his team to victory by five wickets yesterday with them chasing down UAE's total of 146 with seven balls to spare.

The win puts Afghanistan clearly at the top of the table in Pool A with two wins after previously beating Ireland by five wickets as well.

