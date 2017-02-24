 

Watch: 7 international wickets for just 11 runs! Indian batting order collapses tragically against Australian attack

Steve O'Keefe has snared an astonishing six wickets in 24 balls in Pune, giving Australia a golden chance of completing their first Test win in India since 2004.

Steve O'Keefe led the charge for Australia after claiming six wickets in just 24 balls on day two of their first Test against India in Pune.
O'Keefe helped Australia roll India for just 105 on day two of the first Test, which is hurtling towards an early finish because of a dry pitch, prepared with star spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in mind.

Australia were 2-46 in response at tea on Friday, holding a 201-run overall lead after a chaotic session that featured nine wickets.

Steve Smith is unbeaten on 27, having been handed a reprieve on 23 when Murali Vijay dropped a chance at leg slip.

The top-ranked Test side suffered a staggering loss of 7-11, their worst seven- wicket collapse in history.

The hosts' paltry total was just one run higher than their lowest against Australia in India, which came in 2004 in Mumbai.

O'Keefe, who feared his international career was over after returning from Sri Lanka last year with a hamstring injury, grabbed a career-best haul of 6-35.

O'Keefe and Nathan Lyon delighted in the dry deck, combining for four wickets in the space of eight balls.

Left-arm tweaker O'Keefe dismissed top-scorer KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane and Wriddhiman Saha in the 33rd over before Lyon stepped up to remove counterpart Ashwin.

Peter Handscomb clutched a couple of remarkable catches amid the slump, which followed a double-wicket maiden from Mitchell Starc in the morning session. O'Keefe later accounted for Jadeja, Jayant Yadav and Umesh Yadav with ease.

Starc swung momentum Australia's way by dismissing Virat Kohli for a second-ball duck. Starc sizzled in his second spell, removing Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli in the space of three balls.

The left-armer's double-wicket maiden came after he slapped 61 runs from 63 deliveries, lifting the tourists to a total of 260.

