'Wasn't the right decision!' Brendon McCullum fumes at rival skipper after controversial obstruction dismissal

Brisbane Heat captain Brendon McCullum didn't hold back when coming face to face with his opposite George Bailey, after a controversial decision went against the former Black Caps captain's side against the Hobart Hurricanes last night.

Chasing 180 to win the match against Hobart in Brisbane, McCullum's Heat teammate Alex Ross was adjudged to have been obstructing the field, having been hit by a stray throw from the boundary, with the umpires deeming he'd gotten in the way of the stumps.

The decision would prove crucial in determining the outcome of the match, with the Hurricanes going on to take the close victory by three runs.

Speaking after the match alongside Bailey, McCullum was clearly agitated at the decision.

"Personally, I thought it wasn't the right decision," McCullum said.

"If I get fined for saying that, fair play - but I think everyone here and everyone that's watched the game didn't think it was the right decision."