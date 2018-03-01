 

'I wasn't going to let anyone down' - Ben Stokes emotional after heroics against Black Caps

England's Ben Stokes couldn't hold his emotions in, after the all-rounder inspired his side to a six wicket victory over the Black Caps in Mt Maugnanui last night.

The England all-rounder starred in the six wicket win over NZ at Bay Oval.
Stokes. 26, shone with bat and ball in a man-of-the-match performance, taking two wickets from his eight overs before guiding England home, scoring an unbeaten 63 runs from 74 balls.

The five-match series - now tied at 1-1 - is Stokes' first since an alleged incident outside a Bristol nightclub late last year saw the Kiwi-born star charged with affray, with the all-rounder relishing his time back on the field.

"I was a bit emotional walking off that field," Stokes said after the match.

"Even walking on the field the first time and walking off tonight made me understand how much a privilege it is to represent your country. It was a different feeling to what it is normally but it was a great feeling to be walking off there."

"There was relief, happiness and obviously it's been a long time."

"I've been working hard at home making sure that when the opportunity came again to represent England I wasn't going to let anyone down."

The third ODI between the Black Caps and England takes place on March 3 at Wellington's Westpac Stadium.

