Warner confident runs will flow at Test level after blitzing limited overs form

AAP

Australian opener Dave Warner is confident a big Test score isn't far away, with the big stage of the Boxing Day Test the perfect opportunity to get back amongst the runs

The opening batsman who obliterated the Kiwi bowling attack says he wasn’t surprised they tried to use the weather conditions to their advantage.
1 NEWS

Warner's form with the bat at Test level hasn't matched his blazing limited- overs output of late, but the opener isn't fazed.

"It's just a little bit of a cycle, I think," Warner said.

"I go out to try and put as many runs as I can on the board as I can. Same mindset, same process I go through with training (but), at the moment, I'm hitting them well in the nets but not making enough in the middle.

"The tide will change. Many players before have experienced the same thing. I've just got to keep a level head, a cool head, and make sure that I watch every ball as hard and as closely as I can."

Warner made 97 in the first innings of the first Test against South Africa but hasn't passed the half-century mark since.

His form in the ODIs is white hot in comparison, the opener blasting seven centuries this year with back-to-back tons in his last two innings against New Zealand this month.

Warner is unsure whether a concerted effort to improve his limited-overs output 18 months ago has adversely affected his Test form.

"It's a tough thing to answer because sometimes as a player you go from Twenty20 to Tests to one-dayers then start Tests again and it is hard but you've got to adapt," he said.

"Being a professional player you get used to it but you have to keep calm and back what you do.

"In the nets I'm hitting them well but you've got to take that out onto the field."

