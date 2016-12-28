Warner century spearheads Aussie fightback against Pakistan in Melbourne

David Warner's first Boxing Day Test century has spearheaded the Australian fightback on day three at the MCG.

Australia's David Warner celebrates scoring a century against Pakistan. Source: Associated Press

The opener set aside a lean year of Test form to belt 144 from 143 balls as Australia reached 2-278 at stumps in their first innings.

No.3 Usman Khawaja was also outstanding with an unbeaten 95 as he and Warner put on 198 for the second wicket.

Captain Steve Smith is 10 not out.

Earlier, Pakistan opener Azhar Ali was denied a famous MCG Test batting record when his side declared after lunch on 9-443.

A few balls earlier he had brought up his third Test double century and was unbeaten on an 205.

He was also only three runs short of West Indian legend Sir Viv Richards, who blazed his way to the ground's highest Test score by an international of 208 in 1984.

After two days of hard graft for Pakistan's batsmen, it was a run feast today.

Day three had 413 runs - the first time in more than a century that a day's play in an MCG Test has featured more than 400.

After two more rain delays in the morning session, the sun came out in the afternoon and the Australian top order relished the conditions.

Pakistan resumed at 6-310 and Azhar and Sohail Khan picked up the pace, posting a record eighth-wicket partnership of 118 in Tests between the two countries.

Australia then consistently scored at well above four an over.

Pakistan also had their woes in the Australian innings, with a bizarre DRS review of a caught behind against Warner.

The replay showed the ball was centimetres away from Warner's bat.

Then, Warner was 81 when Wahab Riaz bowled him - off a no-ball.

It was among three-successive no-balls from Wahab, who bowled at times with real pace but also struggled with his delivery stride.

Wahab, who bowled 10 no balls, eventually claimed Warner's wicket - and with a DRS review.

The review showed the faintest flick of Warner's glove as he tried a pull shot.

It was Warner's first Test century since his unbeaten 122 against the West Indies at the SCG in January, having gone 17 innings since without reaching triple figures.

The freewheeling knock took Warner past 5000 career Test runs in his 109th innings.

He is the sixth-fastest Australian to reach the milestone behind Don Bradman, Matthew Hayden, Neil Harvey, Greg Chappell and Mike Hussey.

Earlier, Azhar posted the highest Test score by a Pakistan batsman in Australia and also his highest Test score against Australia.

Pakistan declared immediately after Josh Hazlewood dismissed Wahab and it is unclear if they knew how close Azhar was to Richards' record.

That was Hazlewood's 100th Test wicket and he was the pick of the attack with 3-50 from 32.3 overs, while Jackson Bird took 3-113.

Sohail's blistering knock of 65 featured four sixes from the bowling of off- spinner Nathan Lyon, who went for 1-115 from 23 overs and is sure to come under intense pressure to retain selection for the third Test in Sydney.

Typical of Melbourne's notorious weather, the MCG lights were on for the morning session before the conditions improved dramatically.