'Warm-up games will be important' - Black Caps touch down in London ahead of World Cup

The Black Caps are settling into the UK as they gear up for their Cricket World Cup campaign.

The New Zealand cricket team arrived in London today and will train for the first time tomorrow.

Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor says the warm matches against India and West Indies will be a good indication to see where his side is at.

"The warm-up games are going to be very important with all the players coming from different parts of the world and they are all having different preparations," said Taylor.

"I think that game against India on the 25th will be a great preparation.

"They are favourites going into this tournament and will good for us to go out for a hit out as team."