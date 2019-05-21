TODAY |

'Warm-up games will be important' - Black Caps touch down in London ahead of World Cup

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps

The Black Caps are settling into the UK as they gear up for their Cricket World Cup campaign.

The New Zealand cricket team arrived in London today and will train for the first time tomorrow.

Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor says the warm matches against India and West Indies will be a good indication to see where his side is at.

"The warm-up games are going to be very important with all the players coming from different parts of the world and they are all having different preparations," said Taylor.

"I think that game against India on the 25th will be a great preparation.

"They are favourites going into this tournament and will good for us to go out for a hit out as team."

The Black Caps will take on Sri Lanka next Saturday in their first World Cup fixture.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Ross Taylor said warm-up matches against India, West Indies will be a good indication to see where the team's at. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    Cricket
    Black Caps
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    03:06
    George Bridge is alleged to be at the centre of one incident in South Africa, Richie Mo’unga the other.
    'They were laughing at us' - witness stands by friends' allegations of homophobic slurs from Crusaders players
    2
    All Black Richie Mo'unga during the training session at Trafalgar Park ahead of the Rugby Championship test match against Argentina. Trafalgar Park, Nelson, New Zealand. Tuesday 4 September 2018. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz
    Crusaders player Richie Mo'unga accused of inappropriate touching, spitting beer at woman
    3
    Scott Robertson said “the boys really refute the allegations” on arrival back in New Zealand from South Africa.
    Crusaders coach standing by players accused of making homophobic slurs in Cape Town, describes incident as 'selfie gone wrong'
    4
    Steve Hansen said Folau will be a big loss for the Wallabies ahead of the Rugby World Cup.
    'It's disappointing for Australia' - All Blacks coach on Israel Folau's axing
    5
    Mitsubishi Estate Series 2nd Test, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia 16/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland Australia's Israel Folau dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
    Israel Folau considering 'all potential avenues' over Rugby Australia contract termination
    MORE FROM
    Cricket
    MORE
    Guy Heveldt and Alex Powell look into the Black Caps' possible 15-man World Cup squad.

    Former England skipper sees Black Caps challenging hosts for World Cup - 'You can no longer call them dark horses'
    Members of Mumbai Indians team celebrate after their win in the VIVO IPL T20 cricket final match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, May 12, 2019. (AP Photo/ Mahesh Kumar A.)

    Mumbai Indians win IPL final on very last ball
    BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 10: Will Young of New Zealand plays a shot during the Cricket World Cup One Day Practice Match between Australia and New Zealand at Allan Border Field on May 10, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

    Will Young stars again for NZ XI, scores century against Australia in World Cup warm-up
    1 NEWS

    Martin Guptill launches back-to-back sixes off Black Caps teammate Trent Boult in IPL