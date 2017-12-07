 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'I want to pick up a bat now' - Steve Smith excited to rejoin Aussies after small 'break'

share

Source:

AAP

Refreshed by a badly-needed fortnight off and honoured for his outstanding year, Steve Smith is back to work.

Steve Smith (Australia) - Photo SMPIMAGES.COM / newscorpaustralia.com - Action from the 1st Test of the 2017 / 2018 Magellan Ashes Cricket series between Australia v England played at the Gabba, Brisbane Australia.

Australian cricket captain Steve Smith.

Source: Photosport

The Australian cricket captain will return to training later on Tuesday and start preparing for the South African tour, the day after winning his second Allan Border Medal.

Smith knew he needed a break and he hopes David Warner's couple of days off this week will also refresh the opener.

"I actually want to pick up a bat now," said Smith, who will leave for South Africa later this week.

"I'm going to go have a hit ... and I'm actually excited about it, about getting back into it and excited about South Africa.

"Davey will be in a similar boat."

After leading from the front in Australia's 4-0 Ashes triumph, Smith struggled during the 4-1 one-day series loss to England and knew he needed some time off.

A big year on and off the field, punctuated by the Ashes, the Indian tour and Australian cricket's pay dispute, had taken its toll.

"Where my mind was at (during the one-dayers), compared to where it was a couple of weeks earlier, was in a completely different place - and a place I quite didn't enjoy, to be perfectly honest," Smith said.

He added that a better mindset had been the key reason for his outstanding form through last year.

Smith speaks frequently about resilience and feels his team has also improved markedly in that area.

The tough South African tour will show how far they have come.

"We know one series isn't the defining moment of a great team," Smith said of their Ashes domination.

"You need to continually do it.

"This next challenge in South Africa is going to be a huge one."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
The Westpac Stadium pitch ahead of the Black Caps' Tri-Series T20 match against England.

What is that?! Alarm raised over Wellington pitch ahead of crucial T20 clash between Black Caps, England

00:57
2
The Thunder centre showed his usual Kiwi flair while tackling some curly questions.

Watch: 'The ol' Queen mate, Aunty Liz!' Steven Adams talks his odd fashion style, OKC and a royal dinner in hilarious interview

00:44
3
Jones defended his fullback Mike Brown and gave a BBC reporter a piece of his mind.

'I'm sick of it mate' - Fired up England coach Eddie Jones unleashes verbal spray on English media

01:56
4
The New Zealand Chef de Mission says three events in particular pose great medal chances.

'No one remembers who got fourth' - NZ's Winter Olympics Chef de Mission determined to end medal drought

5
Kane Williamson bats against Pakistan

Kane Williamson in doubt for tomorrow's Black Caps T20 match against England

Parliament House in Tonga.

Live updates: Tonga's Parliament House levelled, homes smashed and trees snapped by destructive Cyclone Gita

Nuku'alofa residents are surveying the damage, with many already getting to work on cleaning up the mess.

03:29
The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.

Cyclone Gita hurtles through Tonga, leaving path of destruction

Next will be the clean-up and there are already serious concerns around water contamination.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Man accused of murdering Christchurch sex worker searched 'how to kidnap a girl' online, court hears

Sainey Marong is on trial in the High Court at Christchurch for the alleged murder of Renee Larissa Duckmanton.

03:29
The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.

'Most homes won't survive this' - Tonga bracing for direct hit from monster Cyclone Gita

The weather system is due to hit tonight, packing winds of more than 200km/h.

00:23
1 NEWS reporter shows you how Tongans are readying for category 5 storm.

Curfew in place for Tonga's capital tonight as Pacific nation braces for 'destructive' Cyclone Gita

The storm is currently a category 4 cyclone but could become a category 5 when it hits Tonga about 7pm tonight.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 