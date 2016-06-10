 

'I want to have a role in the other formats' - Ish Sodhi itching to prove he's more than a T20 specialist

On the eve of four big Twenty20 games and a likely Indian Premier League contract, New Zealand's Ish Sodhi wants to talk up his qualities beyond the shortest cricketing format.

Black Caps spinner full of confidence as he prepares to play his first Test since 2014.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Black Caps leg spinner is honoured to have climbed to the top of the world T20 player rankings for bowlers but doesn't want it to define him.

Unwanted for Test and one-day international duty against the West Indies and Pakistan this summer, the 25-year-old has been in both New Zealand T20I squads.

He will be a key figure in next week's three-match series - which leads up to the IPL player auction - but before then has an important appointment.

The Indian-born tweaker will be a key figure in Saturday's domestic T20 final when his Northern Districts host Central Districts at Seddon Park.

Suggestions his lofty player ranking has prompted thoughts of focusing on T20s only are shut down by a player who wants to add to his 14 Tests and 18 ODIs for the Black Caps.

"It (top T20 ranking) is something that's really special and you're grateful that you have been recognised amongst some of the world's best," Sodhi told NZ Newswire.

"There are plenty of options for cricketers these days but I want to have a role in the other formats as my first class bowling has improved a lot over the last year.

"To do that I have to stay here and bide my time, and keep improving in these conditions, and right now that's my priority."

