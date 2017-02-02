 

Waiting, waiting, waiting: Cricket fans seething as Black Caps' second ODI abandoned after seven hours watching grass

Waiting, waiting, waiting: After seven hours watching grass, cricket fans find out at 6.48pm the Black Caps' Napier clash has been abandoned.

A poor outfield meant the second Chappell-Hadlee match with Australia was called off without any play.
The second Chappell-Hadlee ODI between New Zealand and Australia has been abandoned after the outfield at McLean Park in Napier couldn't be dried in time for play to start.

No rain fell for more than five hours during the scheduled play time, however the groundstaff were unable to prepare the surface in time.

A wet outfield meant a lengthy delay to the start of the second ODI between New Zealand and Australia in Napier.
New Zealand resisted a phenomenal innings from Marcus Stoinis in the first match of the series at Eden Park to gain a one-nil advantage in the three match series.

A win for the home side today will see them regain the Trans-Tasman trophy having lost it convincingly in Australia late last year.

The Black Caps will be without opening batsman Martin Guptill, with Northern Districts' Australian-born batsman Dean Brownlie in line to replace him.

Australia are still without stand-in captain Matthew Wade, who was ruled out of the first match with injury.

The visitors will be considering their options, with spinner Adam Zampa in contention for a return to the side.

The last time these two sides met in Napier, New Zealand came away with a two-wicket win, thanks to scores of 70 from Ross Taylor and an unbeaten 49 from Scott Styris.

Toss and team news to come soon.

Rewind back nearly seven years to the last time NZ met Australia at McLean Park, and relive one of the rivalries most memorable moments.
New Zealand: 1. Dean Brownlie, 2. Tom Latham (wk), 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Neil Broom, 6. Colin Munro, 7. Jimmy Neesham, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Lochie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult 

Australia: 1. Aaron Finch (c), 2. Travis Head, 3. Shaun Marsh, 4. Peter Handscomb, 5. Glenn Maxwell, 6. Sam Heazlett, 7. Marcus Stoinis, 8. James Faulkner, 9. Pat Cummins, 10. Mitchell Starc, 11. Josh Hazlewood.

