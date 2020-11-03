TODAY |

Waikanae teen with Hodgkin lymphoma touched by Black Caps backyard cricket magic

Source:  1 NEWS

William Lemmon is a 14-year-old cricket nut from the Kapiti Coast who has had a bit of a tough time lately.

Tom Blundell and Devon Conway visited William Lemmon thanks to Make a wish foundation. Source: Seven Sharp

He’s battled Hodgkin's lymphoma, which he found out about two years ago, but nine lots of chemotheraphy later and he’s officially in remission.

Thanks to the Make A Wish Foundation, Lemmon had special surprise when Black Caps and Wellington stars Tom Blundell and Devon Conway came around to play some backyard cricket.

Their visit also saw some renovations done to the Lemmon's backyard, which was more Southern Alps than Basin Reserve.

Local landscapers helped smooth out an actual wicket before Blundell, the century maker in the MCG Boxing Day Test, and Conway gave him some battling tips.

“It's pretty awesome, to have these high-quality players come here and teach me some good cricket shots, it's pretty cool,” Lemmon said.

Watch the video above to see the full story.

