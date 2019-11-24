Wagner takes five as Black Caps wrap up innings victory over England

Relive 1 NEWS Now's live coverage of day five of the first Test between the Black Caps and England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

4:46pm: NZ WIN BY AN INNINGS AND 65 RUNS

WICKET! Broad goes first ball - or does he? He stays around the wicket, and the ball cannons into Broad's pad. The umpire gives it out, but Broad reviews.

No bat involved, and the ball is smashing into the stumps!

That's the win!

4:43pm: 96.1 overs, ENG 197/9 - Curran 29*, Broad 0*

WICKET! There it is! Wagner strikes again and Archer has to go! Around the wicket, drops it in short to the right hander and Archer pulls.

However, he hits straight down the throat of Henry in the deep - and he makes no mistake with the catch! England lose their ninth.

Stuart Broad the last man.

England trail by 65 runs with one wicket in hand.

Source: Photosport

4:22pm: 91 overs, ENG 189/8 - Curran 27*, Archer 24*

Archer is starting to play his shots, easily the more aggressive of the pair. England still a long way off saving this game though.

They do bring up the 50 run stand though, as Curran cuts Southee for four.

England trail by 74 runs with two wickets in hand.

4:05pm: 87 overs, ENG 162/8 - Curran 13*, Archer 11*

Right then, final session of the final day. Southee to start us off, Archer on strike.

First ball of the evening is short and in at the ribs, Archer fends the ball in the air - but safe with no one catching at short leg. Nicholls now moves to short leg.

Archer gets off strike second ball to bring Curran to the striker's end. Southee gets one to move away from the left hander, who plays and misses the third ball of the over.

Southee attacks the stumps fourth ball, Curran drives to mid off for no run. Fifth ball is wide, Curran leaves.

Curran plays a perfect back-foot drive to the final ball, straight to the fielder though.

England trail by 101 runs with two wickets in hand.

3:57pm

We're back for the final session. The Black Caps need two wickets. England need to survive two hours.

3:41pm: 86 overs, ENG 161/8 - Curran 13*, Archer 10*

Tea. New Zealand's session. They've decimated England's lower order and need just two more wickets to complete the win.

We'll be back in around 15 minutes for the final session.

England trail by 101 runs with two wickets in hand.

3:34pm: 85 overs, ENG 160/8: Curran 13*, Archer 10*

These two are putting up a fight, but it feels like England are only delaying the inevitable.

Tea is scheduled for after the next over, or 3:40pm NZT, but the Black Caps can claim an extra half hour to force a result.

England trail by 102 runs with two wickets in hand.

3:13pm: 80.1 overs, ENG 138/8 - Curran 5*, Archer 0*

WICKET! The Black Caps take the new ball straight away, and Wagner will have first use of it, Buttler to face.

And he strikes first ball! Wagner goes full and straight, and Buttler leaves it alone, losing his off stump in the process!

Buttler embarrassed and has to walk off for a duck.

Jofra Archer the new batsman.

England trail by 124 runs with two wickets in hand.

2:54pm: 76.2 overs, ENG 133/7 - Buttler 0*, Curran 0*

WICKET! Another one goes!

Wagner comes around the wicket to Pope, and gives him a low full-toss outside off stump. Pope obliges, and slaps it through the covers, until Mitchell Santner flies through the air to pull off the catch!

Pope goes for six, Sam Curran the new man.

England trail by 129 runs with three wickets in hand.

2:46pm: 74.2 overs, ENG 132/6 - Pope 5*, Buttler 0*

WICKET! The Black Caps strike after drinks and Denly's vigil comes to an end! Wagner comes around the wicket and fires one in short.

Denly tries to leave, but the ball takes the glove straight through to Watling! The umpire gives not out and the Black Caps review straight away.

HotSpot confirms that it's hit Denly's glove, and he'll have to depart for a 141-ball 35.

Jos Buttler is the new man.

England trail by 134 runs with four wickets in hand.

2:40pm: 74 overs, ENG 128/5 - Denly 31*, Pope 5*

That'll be drinks after lunch. A fairly even first hour of the second session, the Black Caps getting the big wicket of Stokes.

However, Pope has come in and looked solid, surviving an LBW shout from Santner.

The new ball will be key this afternoon, due in six overs.

England trail by 134 runs with five wickets in hand.

2:18pm: 68.4 overs, ENG 121/5 - Denly 29*, Pope 0*

WICKET! There's the breakthrough! Southee comes around the wicket to Stokes, and gets a wide one to keep a touch low.

Stokes rocks back to cut, but the bounce isn't there, the ball taking the inside edge and cannoning back onto leg stump!

Stokes goes for 28 from 84, Oli Pope the new batsman.

England trail by 141 runs with five wickets in hand.

2:04pm: 66 overs, ENG 115/4 - Denly 24*, Stokes 27*

Stokes slashes hard at Southee and gets a top edge over Watling, probably the best chance NZ have had so far after lunch!

These two have added 46 for the fifth wicket, Denly looking solid against the left-arm spin of Santner at the other end.

Trent Boult is also done for the day, leaving the field with a rib injury.

England trail by 147 with six wickets in hand.

1:40pm: ENG 98/4 - Denly 21, Stokes 13*

Teams are back on the pitch and we're underway for the second session. Santner doing the honours for the Black Caps bowling unit.

1:35pm: SESSION RECAP

Want a wrap of this morning's action? Read here:

Ben Stokes drops the anchor early on final day against Black Caps as England begin grind for Test draw

1:30pm: ENG 98/4 - Denly 21, Stokes 13*

Quick injury update. Trent Boult bowled one over before lunch but he's suffering from pain in his right ribs and headed up to the clubhouse. He isn't coming back out after lunch which leaves a question mark for Hamilton and a potential rookie quick getting his debut...

1:00pm: ENG 98/4 - Denly 21, Stokes 13*

LUNCH! With the final over of the session, Williamson has brought himself in for bowl. Six runs off his over and England get to the break with just one wicket lost. It's a biggie in Joe Root but they'll be pleased with the ground they've recovered this morning. Two sessions left and both Stokes and Denly looking comfortable to grind this one out. It'll take a moment of brilliance to get through either of them and expose the bottom half of this order. Can the Black Caps find it? We'll find out after lunch!

ENG trail by 164 runs with six wickets in hand.

12:29pm: ENG 82/4 - Denly 18, Stokes 4*

England really grinding this one out now. It took Stokes 24 balls before he scored his first runs which was a four driven to the cover boundary off a Santner delivery that was too short. The all-rounder then had to hold his breath after a ball nearly plays on to hit the wickets after it edged through his legs towards leg stumps. But he survives and Williamson opts for a new bowling combo with Boult and Wagner introduced for de Grandhomme and Santner.

ENG trail by 180 runs with six wickets in hand.

11:54am: ENG 69/4 - Denly 9, Stokes 0*

WICKET! De Grandhomme gets the breakthrough! After bowling a short ball that sails over Root's head the ball before for a wide, he comes right back with another one and catches the English skipper off guard. He clips it with the end of his hesitant bat to gully and Latham takes a great catch. Big breakthrough for the Kiwis after a quiet start to the day but another big wicket is heading out there - can Stokes play hero again?

ENG trail NZ by 193 runs with six wickets in hand.

11:30am: ENG 63/3 - Denly 8*, Root 7

First half hour produces little excitement. Both sides getting a feel for the conditions with plenty of cracks surfacing on the pitch this morning. Santner has continued his fine form with the ball and collected a few maidens so far while Southee has just given way to de Grandhomme from the other end.

ENG trail NZ by 199 runs with seven wickets in hand.

11:00am: ENG 55/3 - Denly 7, Root 0*

Santner starts the morning with the two remaining balls of his uncompleted over from the night before. Root happy to leave them be and the spinner hands the ball to Southee to start the attack.

ENG trail NZ by 207 runs with seven wickets in hand.

10:45am: ENG 55/3 - Denly 7, Root 0*

Good morning! We're 15 minutes away from first ball on a scorching fifth and final day at Mount Maunganui. Ben Stokes will try to be the hero for England once again if he gets to the crease this morning while the Black Caps are looking for seven wickets to claim an impressive innings win. Running out first for England this morning though are Joe Denly and Joe Root.

Can the Black Caps find chinks in the armour or will England escape? There's 90 overs of cracking Test cricket coming up to find our answer.

ENG trail NZ by 207 runs with seven wickets in hand.

Your playlist will load after this ad