Wade century leads Australia to 268 against Pakistan

Matthew Wade and Glenn Maxwell have buried the hatchet and dragged Australia from the brink after a disastrous start to Friday's ODI series opener against Pakistan.



The Victorians combined for a crucial sixth-wicket partnership of 82, rescuing Australia's innings after an early collapse at the Gabba left them reeling at 5-78.



Wade was unbeaten on 100 - bringing up his maiden century with a meek single on the final ball - while all-rounder Maxwell scored 60.



Australia's total of 9-268, however, leaves the door ajar for Pakistan as they look to restore pride following their demoralising Test series whitewash.



Maxwell was making his return to the Australian side after he was controversially dropped and fined last month for saying it was "painful" having to bat below Wade in Victoria's Sheffield Shield side.



This time he batted above him, and if there were any residual problems between the pair, they weren't showing.



Wade was more than happy to farm the strike over to Maxwell, who smacked seven boundaries and injected some much-needed life into the Australian charge before holing out to Mohammad Hafeez.



Still, it was a timely knock from the 28-year-old ahead of Sunday's announcement of the squad that will embark on a four-Test tour of India next month.



Wade took control of the innings after Maxwell's dismissal and was only able to reach triple figures after some comical running between the wickets with Australia's tail-enders.



Australia won the toss and chose to bat in scorching conditions amid talk their stacked batting line-up - including Big Bash League sensation Chris Lynn at number four - would lead to a T20-style encounter.



But a sizzling opening spell from Mohammad Amir (2-54) put paid to those hopes.



Amir clean-bowled David Warner and then handed captain Steve Smith his first ever ODI golden duck in successive deliveries, meaning Lynn would face a hat- trick ball on debut.



He survived, but not for much longer - two overs after sending Hasan Ali into the grandstands, he totally misread a slow ball and skied one behind to Mohammad Rizwan.



Next to go was new opener Travis Head (39), who - not for the first time - was unable to build on a solid start for Australia, while Mitchell Marsh (4) quickly followed.

