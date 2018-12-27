TODAY |

Virat Kohli misses century, India bat Australia into the ground in Melbourne

AAP
Australian spearhead Mitchell Starc snapped a 170-run stand between Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara but India remain in a dominant position in the third Test, having reached 4-346 at tea on day two.

The hosts dismissed Kohli and Pujara, for 76 and 106 respectively, in Thursday's post-lunch session at the MCG.

Kohli guided a bouncer from Starc straight to Aaron Finch at deep third man, while Pujara was undone by a delivery from Pat Cummins that kept remarkably low and clipped off stump.

Otherwise, there has been little to excite Tim Paine's team, who face an uphill battle as they hunt a 2-1 series lead on a docile drop-in deck.

Unbeaten batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma have already added 47 runs for the fifth wicket.

Quick wickets is Australia's priority but workload concerns are also part of the bigger picture, especially with a three-day break between the third and fourth Tests.

Starc, Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have already delivered a combined 84 overs in the match.

Pujara and Kohli, comfortably the two leading run-scorers of the series, combined for the highest third-wicket stand in any Border-Gavaskar Test.

Paine swung Nathan Lyon, the leading wicket-taker in the series and man of the match in Perth, around to the Members End late in the second session but the offspinner failed to conjure a breakthrough.

Pujara, who batted for a total of 11 hours at Adelaide Oval in a man-of-the- match effort that helped India to win the series opener, spent almost eight hours at the crease during his second ton on tour.

"All India have in mind is piling on the pain for Australia," Shane Warne said on Fox.

"I think India have said 'we are going to wear the Australians down ... let's just bat as long as we can'.

"There's so much time left ... there's back-to-back Test matches."

The Indian skipper was out for 82 as his side went to tea at 346/4 at the MCG. Source: SKY
