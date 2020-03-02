TODAY |

Virat Kohli bristles at NZ reporter’s allegations about his poor on-field behaviour

Source: 1 NEWS

Indian captain Virat Kohli has bristled at suggestions he needs to set a better example with his on-field behaviour after appearing to address the Hagley Oval crowd yesterday with a foul-mouthed taunt.

The Indian captain was not pleased when it was claimed he swore at Kane Williamson after his dismissal, as well as the crowd. Source: 1 NEWS

Kohli was not pleased today when a local reporter claimed that he swore at Black Caps captain Kane Williamson after his dismissal, as well as the crowd.

Black Caps complete Test series sweep of India with seven-wicket win in Christchurch

“You need to find out exactly what happened and come with a better question,” Kohli said.

After Latham's dismissal, Kohli placed a finger over his mouth and told Hagley Oval to be quiet - in much ruder fashion. Source: SKY

“You can’t come here with half questions and half details about what happened.”

“Also, if you want to create controversy this is not the right place to be, I’ve spoken to the match referee, he had no issues with what happened.”

Virat Kohli appears to rip into Christchurch crowd with foul-mouthed taunt after wicket

“Thank you.”

Yesterday, the dismissal of Black Caps opener Tom Latham sparked an emotional outburst from Kohli.

After Latham was bowled for 52 by Mohammed Shami without playing a shot, Kohli instantly turned to the crowd and let out a huge roar.

Kohli then followed that up by putting a finger over his mouth to shush the spectators before appearing to say, "Shut the f*** up."

