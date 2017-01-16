 

Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav's centuries leads India to stunning ODI win over England

Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav put on 200 runs for the fifth wicket as India scored 356-7 in 48.1 overs to seal a stunning win by three wickets in the first ODI against England in Pune today.

Kohli scored 122 runs off 105 balls, including eight fours and five sixes, while Jadhav hit 120 runs off 76 balls as they rescued India from a precarious 63-4.

This was India's third highest successful ODI run-chase.

Chasing 351 for victory, India got off to a slow start with openers Lokesh Rahul (8) and Shikhar Dhawan (1) playing uncharacteristic shots. David Willey (2-47) dismissed both, with Rahul bowled and Dhawan caught at third man.

Kohli then put on 32 runs with Yuvraj Singh (15) as both batsmen looked to raise the scoring rate.

The left-hander edged behind down the leg side off Ben Stokes (2-73) in the 11th over. Former skipper MS Dhoni (6) was also dismissed cheaply, out caught pulling off Jake Ball as India were reduced to 63-4 in the 12th over.

Jadhav then arrived at the crease, and wasted little time before getting the scoreboard moving. Kohli matched him and they put on 50 off 36 balls.

Kohli reached his 50 off 44 balls, and Jadhav followed suit, crossing the 50-mark off an even more ambitious 29 balls.

They put on 100 runs off 79 balls as India's run-chase looked lively again, breaching 200 in the 30th over.

The India skipper then reached his 22nd ODI hundred off 93 balls, equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 17 in run-chases. A short time later, Jadhav too reached his second ODI hundred off 65 balls.

In doing so, they surpassed the 169-run fifth-wicket partnership between Dhoni and Suresh Raina at Lord's in 2011, a record for India in ODIs against England.

India's 250 came up in the 35th over, but Kohli was out caught off Stokes in the 37th.

Jadhav then added 28 runs with Hardik Pandya (40 not out) but he too fell in the 40th over, caught off Ball at square leg, bringing England back into the game.

Pandya then played a calm cameo and despite Ravindra Jadeja's (13) dismissal in the 45th over, took the home side across the finish line with Ravichandran Ashwin (15 not out) with him.

