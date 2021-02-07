Vince powers Sixers to successive Big Bash titles

The reigning Big Bash champion Sydney Sixers have cruised to their second straight title, after a dominating performance in the tournament final against the Perth Scorchers at the Sydney Cricket Ground last night.

James Vince crashes a ball through the covers on his way to 95 in the Big Bash final against the Perth Scorchers Source: Getty

The Sydney outfit were favourites heading into the final, having topped the round robin table with ease, but lost the toss and were sent in to bat by the Scorchers on a pitch dampened by rain in the days prior.

However, English star James Vince eased the nerves of Sydney supporters, blasting his way to 95 off 60 balls to lead the Sixers to a total of 188 for six from their 20 overs.

It continued a rich vein of form for Vince who had hit 98 not out against the same opponents a week ago, and he finished the season as the second top run scorer behind fellow countryman Alex Hales.

It was always going to be a tough chase for the Scorchers, but the Perth side made a strong start, reaching 91 for two after the first 10 overs.

But the home side put the clamps on and the pressure proved to be too much for the Scorchers, who could only limp to a total of 161, finishing well short of the target.

It was a day to forget for Blackcaps and Scorchers batsman Colin Munro, scoring just two before holing out to mid off trying to up the scoring rate.

An 18-man Australian Twenty20 squad will travel to New Zealand in the coming days in preparation for a five-game series against the Blackcaps, set to begin later this month.